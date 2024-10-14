Iraqi militia claims drone attacks on Israeli sites in Jordan Valley

Baghdad: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, on Monday claimed responsibility for carrying out two drone strikes on Israeli sites in the Jordan Valley, which forms Jordan’s border with Israel and the West Bank.

The group said in separate statements that the strikes were carried out “in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon,” pledging to continue targeting “the enemy’s strongholds at an escalating pace.”

The statements did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella body for Iranian-backed Iraqi militias, has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23.