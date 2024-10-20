Iraqi militia claims four drone attacks on Israeli targets

Middle East

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility for carrying out four drone strikes on Israeli targets.

Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2024 - 12:14

Baghdad: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility for carrying out four drone strikes on Israeli targets.

In separate online statements on Saturday, the group reported launching two drone attacks in the morning on two sites, including one in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, reports Xinhua news agency.

It also reported launching two drone attacks in the evening on vital sites in the southern port city of Eilat and again in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The group said the strikes were carried out “in solidarity with our people in Palestine and Lebanon,” pledging to continue targeting “the enemy’s strongholds at an escalating pace.”

It did not provide further details about the targeted sites or report any casualties.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella body for Iraqi militias, has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The militia has stepped up its attacks on Israel after the latter intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon on September 23.

