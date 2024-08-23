Iraqi PM, Saudi FM call for ceasefire in Gaza

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani and visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud have discussed regional developments and jointly urged a ceasefire in Gaza.

The two sides on Thursday reviewed key developments in the Middle East, including the ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip, and emphasized the importance of continued joint efforts and coordination of Arab and international actions to halt the aggression, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement released by al-Sudani’s media office.

Al-Sudani urged the international community to fully play its role in preventing the ongoing “genocide” inflicted on the Palestinian people for over 10 months, the statement said.

The two sides also discussed prospects for further development in various fields, particularly in political and economic cooperation, and the activation of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council to achieve mutual benefits and shared interests for both nations, the statement added.