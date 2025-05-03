IRCTC Ticket Booking Update: OTP Verification Now Mandatory; Know Refund Rules, Luggage Limits & Tatkal Charges

New Delhi: In a move to enhance passenger security and streamline operations, the Indian Railways has introduced several major changes to its ticketing and travel policies, effective from May 1, 2025.

OTP Verification Mandatory for All IRCTC Bookings

Passengers booking tickets through the IRCTC website or app will now be required to verify their mobile number using a One-Time Password (OTP) before proceeding to payment. This rule applies to all users—whether registered or guest—ensuring that tickets are booked by the genuine user and bolstering security and privacy in the booking process.

Advance Booking Window Reduced to 90 Days

In another significant change, the Indian Railways has reduced the advance reservation period from 120 days to 90 days (excluding special and festival trains). The Railway Board stated that this move aims to optimize train scheduling and utilization while avoiding overbooking and cancellations.

Refunds Within 48 Hours for Canceled Tickets

To improve customer convenience, Indian Railways will now process refunds within 2 days (48 hours) for canceled tickets. This is a major improvement from the earlier 5–7 day window. The revised policy applies to both online and counter bookings, provided the ticket is linked to a bank account.

Cancellation Charges Revised

Passengers canceling confirmed tickets more than 48 hours before departure will face a fixed cancellation fee:

₹240 for AC First Class/Executive Class

₹200 for AC 2 Tier/First Class

₹180 for AC 3 Tier, AC Chair Car, or AC 3 Economy

₹120 for Sleeper Class

₹60 for Second Class

If canceled between 48 and 12 hours before departure, 25% of the fare will be deducted, subject to minimum fixed charges.

No Travel Allowed on Waitlisted Tickets in Reserved Coaches

In a strict enforcement of travel rules, Indian Railways has announced that waitlisted ticket holders will no longer be allowed to board sleeper or AC coaches from May 1, 2025. This move is intended to curb unauthorized travel and enhance comfort for confirmed passengers.

With these updates, Indian Railways aims to provide a safer, more efficient, and user-friendly experience for its millions of daily commuters.