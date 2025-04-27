Is Drunk Driving Your Last Mistake? 300 Arrests in Cyberabad’s Latest Crackdown

Hyderabad: Special Drive Results in 300 Drivers Being Caught for Drunk Driving In a special drive conducted on Saturday, Cyberabad police apprehended 300 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol. The offenders included 231 two-wheeler riders, 58 four-wheeler drivers, eight auto rickshaw drivers, and three heavy vehicle operators.

Details of Blood Alcohol Concentrations (BAC) of Drivers Caught

Among those apprehended, 278 drivers recorded blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) between 50 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml, a range considered mildly intoxicated. Seventeen drivers were found with BAC levels between 200 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, while five individuals had dangerously high BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml.

Top Locations for Drunk Driving Offenders

Miyapur police had the highest number of drunk driving arrests, catching 35 offenders. Other notable areas with significant arrests included RC Puram with 33 arrests, Shadnagar with 31, and Alwal with 30.

Legal Consequences for Drunk Drivers

All the individuals caught will be presented before the court for legal proceedings. The traffic police issued a stern warning that anyone found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing accidents leading to fatalities will face serious legal repercussions. Under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), offenders can face a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a fine.

This crackdown by the Cyberabad police highlights the growing concern over drunk driving in the region and emphasizes the need for strict enforcement of road safety regulations.