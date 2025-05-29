Is Google Chrome Up for Sale? Here’s What Sundar Pichai Said

Recently, Google’s popular web browser Chrome has become the subject of intense discussions due to increasing antitrust scrutiny. Several reports suggest that pressure is mounting on Google, and some companies have even shown interest in acquiring Chrome. This has sparked speculation: Is Google planning to sell its browser?

Sundar Pichai Responds to Chrome Sale Speculations

In response to the rising rumors, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the issue in an interview with The Verge. When asked if Google would still be able to function the same way without Chrome, Pichai didn’t give a direct “yes” or “no.” However, his response made one thing clear — Google has no intention of selling Chrome.

Pichai stated, “I don’t think we’re in that situation,” suggesting that the company is not even considering a future where it would have to sell its browser.

Chrome’s Critical Role in the Web Ecosystem

Sundar Pichai emphasized how crucial Chrome is, not just for Google, but for the entire internet ecosystem. He explained that he was personally involved in building Chrome, and that its launch revolutionized web browsing.

Google made Chrome’s source code open-source, which gave birth to the Chromium platform, the foundation for other browsers like Microsoft Edge and Brave. According to Pichai, Chrome is “not just an app but a fundamental part of the internet’s infrastructure.”

What’s Next for Chrome and Google?

When asked about future scenarios and potential legal outcomes, Pichai maintained a positive stance. He noted that Google will continue to invest, innovate, and adapt to ensure long-term success, regardless of external challenges.

No Plans to Sell Chrome – For Now

Despite the legal noise and rumors, Pichai’s comments suggest that Google is firmly committed to keeping Chrome. The tech giant sees it as an integral part of its ecosystem and has no current plans to let it go.