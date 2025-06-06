Is Housefull 5 Really a Comedy? Or Just a Murder Wrapped in Jokes?

Mumbai: The fifth installment of the popular comedy franchise, Housefull 5, hit theatres today with a big promise — more stars, bigger sets, and a completely new twist: a murder mystery aboard a luxury cruise. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and others in a chaotic yet glamorous whodunit.

Housefull 5 Plot: Confusion, Clones, and a Cruise Murder

The story begins with the death of Ranjit, which sets off a chain of events involving three men named Jolly, all claiming to be the heir to his fortune. The confusion deepens when a doctor who performs a DNA test is murdered, turning this comedy into a full-blown mystery. Enter two suspended cops, Bidu (Sanjay Dutt) and Baba (Jackie Shroff), who must solve the case to regain their jobs. As secrets unravel and suspects multiply, the cruise turns into a chaotic crime scene.

Also Read; Hyderabad Metro to Expand by 86 km – Telangana Government Approves New Plan

Housefull 5 Review: Comedy Falls Flat, Mystery Holds Some Grip

While Housefull 5 is advertised as a comedy, it surprisingly relies more on its mystery angle. Sadly, the humor feels outdated and forced, with recycled gags from earlier movies that no longer land. The screenplay is overcrowded with too many underdeveloped characters, especially in the first half. The pacing improves after the interval, but it may come too late for many viewers.

Performances: Akshay Kumar Shines, Sonam Bajwa Gets Noticed

Among the cast, Akshay Kumar stands out with his effortless comic timing and screen presence. Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan are decent but bring nothing new to their roles. Sonam Bajwa gets the meatiest role among the female cast, while Shreyas Talpade provides sporadic comic relief. A surprise entry by Nana Patekar in the climax adds a quirky touch but feels underutilized.

Verdict: A Confused Comedy That Works Better as a Mystery

Housefull 5 had potential to reinvent the franchise with a new genre twist, but its inconsistent tone and weak humor pull it down. The murder mystery element is the film’s saving grace and keeps viewers mildly engaged till the end. Go in with low expectations and you might enjoy guessing the killer more than laughing at the jokes — a strange shift for a comedy brand like Housefull.