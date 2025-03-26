Is Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Misusing Government Land? Supreme Court to Investigate

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India instructed the central and Delhi governments to set up a joint inspection team to investigate whether Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi is providing free treatment to poor patients, as stipulated in its lease agreement. The court also raised concerns about the possibility of the hospital’s land being “grabbed for private interest.”

Court Cautions Apollo Hospital Over Free Treatment Commitment

The Supreme Court warned the hospital that if it fails to meet its commitment to providing free treatment to the poor, it could be handed over to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for management. Justices Surya Kant and N K Singh, who were hearing the case, cautioned, “If we find out that poor people are not provided free treatment, we will hand over the hospital to AIIMS.”

The court emphasized that a joint inspection team would be formed to evaluate if the hospital is adhering to its obligations or whether the land has been misused for private interests. The hospital was given a four-week deadline to submit a report on the matter.

Background of the Legal Dispute

The case arose from an appeal filed by Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited (IMCL), which operates the hospital, challenging a Delhi High Court ruling from September 22, 2009. The high court had criticized the hospital for not fulfilling its lease agreement by failing to provide free treatment to poor patients, both indoors and outdoors. The court had found that the conditions of the agreement had been violated “with impunity.”

Also Read: Gold and Silver Rates Drop Today: Key Market Trends

According to the agreement, the hospital was required to provide free medical treatment to at least one-third of its total capacity of 600 beds and offer free medical diagnostics and other necessary services to 40% of the outpatient department (OPD) patients.

Supreme Court’s Concerns Over Commercialization of the Hospital

The Supreme Court expressed concerns that the hospital, which was built on 15 acres of land provided at a symbolic lease of just Re 1, was meant to operate on a “no profit, no loss” basis. However, the court observed that the hospital had turned into a commercial venture, making it difficult for the poor to afford treatment.

The court further questioned the role of the Delhi government, which owns a 26% share in the hospital. Justice Kant remarked that it was “unfortunate” if the government, instead of focusing on the welfare of poor patients, was benefiting from the hospital’s profits.

Land Lease and Other Issues Raised by the Court

The court also raised questions about the status of the land lease, which is set to expire in 2023. The court ordered the central government and the Union Health Ministry to investigate whether the lease had been renewed. If not, the government was asked to explain the legal steps being taken to restore the land to public ownership.

Additionally, the court sought detailed records, including the total number of beds at the hospital, the number of OPD patients over the past five years, and an affidavit detailing how many poor patients had received indoor and outdoor treatment through state recommendations.

A Call for Accountability

The Supreme Court’s intervention has highlighted serious concerns about the operations of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, especially regarding its commitment to providing free healthcare to the economically disadvantaged. The court has set strict deadlines for a report and has indicated that further action may be taken if the hospital fails to comply with its obligations.