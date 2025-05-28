Telangana: Is K Kavitha Really Planning to Leave BRS or Just a Victim of Fake News?

BRS MLC K Kavitha has categorically denied media reports speculating her departure from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), calling the claims “baseless and fabricated.” The rumours appeared in a vernacular newspaper, which suggested that she was either planning to float a new party or explore joining the Congress.

Criticises Contradictory Reports Published Within Days

Taking to social media platform X, Kavitha lashed out at the publication for spreading conflicting narratives within a span of three days. One report claimed that Kavitha would launch her own party if sidelined in BRS, while another alleged, she was in talks with Congress intermediaries.

“Should publishing this news about me without even consulting me be called journalism or sadism?” she questioned in a post expressing her frustration over what she described as “fake and misleading news.”

Shared Report Clippings to Highlight Inconsistencies

To emphasize the contradictory nature of the coverage, Kavitha shared screenshots of both articles on her X account. Her post underscored her displeasure and reaffirmed her commitment to the BRS, dispelling any suggestion of an imminent exit or political shift.

The incident has sparked discussions on journalistic ethics and the responsibility of media outlets to verify information before publication.