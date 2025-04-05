Is MS Dhoni Playing His Last IPL? Parents’ Presence at Chepauk Fuels Speculation

Chennai: Speculation over MS Dhoni’s potential retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has once again gone viral on social media, after his entire family was spotted at Chepauk Stadium during the high-profile clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025.

For the first time ever in Chennai, Dhoni’s parents Pan Singh and Devaki Devi attended an IPL match at the venue, joined by wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva, sparking fresh conversations about whether this season could mark the legendary cricketer’s farewell.

On the field, the 42-year-old was active behind the stumps, taking a sharp catch to dismiss KL Rahul for 77 off Mathisha Pathirana’s bowling during DC’s innings. Dhoni later walked out to bat at a critical moment, with CSK reeling at 74 for 5, chasing a target of 184 in 20 overs.

This game marked MS Dhoni’s 269th IPL appearance, further extending his record as one of the most experienced players in the league. Prior to the match, Dhoni had amassed 5,289 IPL runs, including 24 half-centuries.

In a notable twist during the IPL 2025 mega auction, CSK retained Dhoni for ₹4 crore as an “uncapped” player—given that he has not played international cricket since the 2019 World Cup. His presence this season has reignited hopes among fans, but the emotional family gathering at Chepauk has also fueled retirement rumors.

While there’s no official word yet from Dhoni or CSK, fans across the country are bracing for what could be the end of an iconic era in Indian cricket.