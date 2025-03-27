Is Prabhas Finally Getting Married? New Reports Hint at Secret Wedding Plans

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s most eligible bachelor, Prabhas, is once again in the spotlight — not for a film release, but for a major personal update. According to a report the actor’s marriage has reportedly been fixed with the daughter of a prominent businessman from Hyderabad, a development kept under wraps until now.

Star’s Personal Life Sparks Buzz

Known as the heir of the late actor and politician Krishnam Raju, Prabhas, 45, has long remained tight-lipped about his private life, despite persistent rumours linking him with several leading actresses, especially his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. Though both have repeatedly denied dating rumours, fans and media continue to speculate about their bond.

The latest twist, however, confirms that the wedding will not involve Anushka, but rather a business tycoon’s daughter, whose identity remains undisclosed. The report adds that Shyamala Devi, wife of the late Krishnam Raju, is personally supervising the wedding arrangements.

Wedding Preparations Reportedly Underway

While neither Prabhas nor his team has officially confirmed the news, the buzz around his impending wedding has intensified. Sources close to the family suggest that preparations are already in motion behind closed doors.

Given his age and the family’s involvement, many industry insiders believe the marriage may happen sooner rather than later. Fans are now eagerly awaiting an official confirmation.

Career in Full Swing

Meanwhile, Prabhas is keeping busy with multiple high-profile projects. Following the completion of Kalki 2898 AD, the actor is now working on The Raja Saab and Fauji. He is also gearing up to begin Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The much-anticipated film is expected to be officially launched as a special Ugadi gift for fans.

With his career soaring and marriage rumours heating up, Prabhas continues to be one of the most talked-about stars in Indian cinema today.