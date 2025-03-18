Is ‘Rockstar’ Sequel on the Cards? Imtiaz Ali Drops a Big Hint

Mumbai: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has hinted at the possibility of a ‘Rockstar’ sequel. During his recent appearance on Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers, the director expressed his openness to the idea, leaving fans excited about a potential follow-up.

Imtiaz stated:

“Never say never. Ho sakta hai ki koi idea aa jaaye aur mujhe lage ki ye kahani, as a Rockstar Part 2 ya Rockstar thought, it might be nice. Kabhi aisa hota hai ke koi wild thought Rockstar ko leke aa jaaye.”

(Translation: “It is possible that an idea might come to me, and I feel that this story, as Rockstar Part 2 or a Rockstar thought, might be nice. Sometimes, a wild thought about Rockstar might come up.”)

The Legacy of ‘Rockstar’

Rockstar, the 2011 musical romantic drama, was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles, with a stellar supporting cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Sanjana Sanghi, and Shammi Kapoor.

The movie also marked the posthumous appearance of veteran actor Shammi Kapoor, who passed away on August 14, 2011.

Box Office Success and Cult Following

Released worldwide on November 11, 2011, Rockstar quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Over time, the film has developed a devoted cult following, with its soundtrack often regarded as one of the best of the decade.

Due to overwhelming demand, Rockstar was re-released in select theaters across India in May 2024. The film captivated audiences once again, eventually becoming one of the highest-grossing re-releases of the year.

The Story of ‘Rockstar’

The film follows the journey of a young man who dreams of becoming a famous rock star. As he faces numerous challenges in his quest, he falls in love with a college student who ultimately breaks his heart and marries someone else. Through the ups and downs of both his personal and professional life, he transforms into ‘Jordan’—the artist he always aspired to be.

With Imtiaz Ali’s latest revelation, fans are now eagerly waiting to see if Rockstar 2 will indeed become a reality.