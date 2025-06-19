Is Shashi Tharoor Drifting Away from Congress? Recent Comments Raise Eyebrows

New Delhi / Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has publicly acknowledged that he has differences of opinion with the Congress party but clarified that he intends to address these issues within the party framework and not in the public domain.

“I have been working in the Congress for the last 16 years. There are some differences of opinion with the party. I will discuss them inside the party. I don’t want to talk about it today,” Tharoor told the media during a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Tharoor’s Role in Operation Sindoor Outreach Raises Eyebrows

Tharoor has recently drawn attention for his visible participation in Operation Sindoor Outreach, a government-led diplomatic campaign highlighting India’s stance on terrorism. As a senior member of the all-party delegation, Tharoor visited several countries to present India’s case against terrorism and expose Pakistan’s alleged conspiracies.

His international presence and support for the government’s mission have sparked debate within the Congress, with some party leaders criticizing his closeness to the Modi-led central government.

Also Read: Drive Free All Year: Govt Unveils ₹3,000 FASTag Annual Toll Pass for Private Vehicles: Check Details

Meeting with PM Modi Stirs Party Rumblings

On June 10, Tharoor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Operation Sindoor Outreach delegation. He described the meeting as “good and cheerful”, adding that it was informal and focused on the mission’s objectives. However, this meeting and his continued praise for the government’s efforts have led some Congress leaders to accuse him of being the “unofficial spokesperson” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tharoor: “National Interest Comes First”

Responding to criticism, Tharoor emphasized his commitment to national service.

“Whenever any problem arises for the country, it is our responsibility to stand by the country. When the country needs my service, I will always be ready,” he stated.

He also clarified that his interactions with the Prime Minister were limited to the scope of parliamentary responsibilities and not politically motivated.

Avoids Political Controversy Amid Kerala By-Election

When questioned directly about his alleged rift with Congress leadership, Tharoor declined to elaborate, stating that he did not want to stir political controversy while voting was underway for a by-election in Kerala.

“This is not the time to talk about those issues as polling is going on. I want my friend (Congress candidate Aryadan Shaukat) to win,” he added.

Congress Leadership Yet to Respond Officially

So far, the Congress party has not issued an official response to Tharoor’s remarks. His statements, however, have reignited discussions around his political positioning and the growing tension between party loyalty and national duty.