Is Telangana Facing a New Poultry Disease Outbreak After Andhra Pradesh’s Bird Flu Cases?

Wanaparthy, Telangana: A mysterious poultry disease has raised alarms in Telangana, with 2,500 chickens reported dead within just three days. The outbreak, which has affected poultry farms in Konnur, Madanapuram Mandal, Wanaparthy district, has prompted swift investigations by local authorities.

Disease Outbreak in Wanaparthy District

The mysterious disease was detected at the Premium Form poultry farm, which houses around 5,500 birds. The farm is owned by Shivakehavulu and has been severely impacted, with the sudden deaths of chickens raising concerns among farmers and authorities.

According to K. Venkateshwar, the District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Officer for Wanaparthy, approximately 2,500 chickens have died due to the outbreak. The deaths were reported across three days—117 chickens on February 16, 300 on February 17, and the remaining birds on February 18.

Also Read: Bird Flu Concerns Rise in Telangana: But Experts Confirm Cooked Chicken and Eggs Are Safe to Eat

Investigation and Testing

Officials from the District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department conducted an inspection of the site and collected samples for laboratory testing. The authorities are keen to determine the cause of the deaths and whether it is linked to bird flu or an unknown disease. “We were informed about the deaths and sent the samples for testing on February 19,” said the officials.

Comparison to Bird Flu in Andhra Pradesh

As the situation in Telangana unfolds, neighboring Andhra Pradesh has also reported bird flu cases, which have led to the culling of over one lakh hens as of February 14. The Andhra Pradesh government has enforced strict containment measures in the affected districts, including the establishment of red zones and surveillance zones to curb further spread of the virus.

Monitoring the Situation in Telangana

Authorities in Telangana are closely monitoring the poultry farms and surrounding areas to determine the exact cause of the poultry deaths. While bird flu has been suspected, the situation is still under investigation to ascertain whether the deaths in Wanaparthy are connected to the flu or a new strain of disease.

Both state and district officials are working to implement measures to prevent the spread of the disease, while also keeping farmers informed of the developments.

As the situation continues to evolve, farmers in the region are urged to remain vigilant and report any unusual symptoms or poultry deaths immediately.

Conclusion

The discovery of a mysterious poultry disease in Telangana, with the death toll reaching 2,500 chickens in just three days, has raised serious concerns. As authorities investigate the cause, the situation remains under close scrutiny, especially with bird flu outbreaks in neighboring Andhra Pradesh. Further updates are expected as testing results are received and additional measures are implemented to safeguard the poultry industry.