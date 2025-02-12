Is Telangana Getting Its Fair Share? Minister Takes on Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister D. Sridhar Babu has strongly condemned Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal‘s recent remarks about the southern states, including Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, demanding funds in proportion to their tax contributions.

The Union Minister’s comments, made during the ‘Rashtriya Ekatmata Yatra 2025’ event organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the ‘Students Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL)’ initiative, referred to the demand as “petty thinking.” Babu responded on the social media platform ‘X’ on Wednesday, calling the remarks “deeply concerning.”

Sridhar Babu Calls for Fair Share of Allocations

Sridhar Babu expressed his dissatisfaction with Goyal’s remarks, stating, “Your comments on Telangana asking for its fair share of allocations in the Union Budget are deeply concerning. Our demand is about recognizing the contributions our state and other southern states make. Labeling this as ‘petty thinking’ disregards the hard work and dedication of Telangana’s people and the people of south India.”

The Telangana Minister emphasized the state’s significant contribution to India’s revenue and stressed the need for fair treatment. He stated, “We contribute significantly to the country’s revenue, and it’s only fair that we get our deserved share. We are hoping that the Union government will acknowledge this and respect our role in India’s economic growth.”

Call for Inclusive Approach to State Development

Further criticizing the Union government, Sridhar Babu insisted that Telangana should be treated as an equal partner in national development, not just as a revenue source. He urged the central government to adopt a more inclusive approach, highlighting the importance of recognizing the contributions of all states, especially those in southern India.

“We deserve to be treated as equal partners in development, not just as revenue sources,” he added. “We seek fairness, respect, and our rightful share of resources.”

Telangana’s Allegations of Injustice in Union Budget

The remarks follow the Telangana government’s accusations of “grave injustice” in the Union Budget for 2025-26, presented in Parliament on February 1. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, stated that the Union Budget reflected a lack of understanding of states’ unique challenges, particularly those of Telangana.

Vikramarka criticized the Union Budget for reducing customs duties on certain goods while increasing cesses, which he believes will shrink the divisible pool of taxes, further diminishing Telangana’s share in devolution.