IS terrorist with Rs 3 lakh bounty arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: The Special cell of Delhi Police on Friday nabbed the “most wanted” IS operative, Rizwan Ali, in the national capital just days ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had issued a warrant for Ali’s arrest and had declared Rs 3 lakh reward on his capture.

Police sources said that he was arrested on Thursday night, following an intelligence tip-off.

According to sources, input had been received that Rizwan Ali was arriving at Biodiversity Park in the Tughlaqabad area around 11 p.m. The Special Cell laid a trap and then successfully captured Ali.

Sources also said that a .30-bore star pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from Rizwan Ali’s possession.

Two mobile phones were also seized during the arrest, and authorities are currently analysing the data on these devices to uncover further details about his activities and associates.

Ali, a resident of Daryaganj in the national capital, allegedly had conducted reconnaissance of several high-profile targets in Delhi and Mumbai. He was associated with a Pune IS module, said sources.

His association with IS, specifically the Pune Module, had made him a wanted figure, and his presence in the national capital was particularly alarming in the lead-up to the Independence Day celebrations.

After Ali’s arrest, the Delhi Police have intensified their security measures across the city. Posters of terrorists, especially those linked with IS and Al Qaeda, have been put up in various locations.