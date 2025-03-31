Is This Pawan Kalyan’s Sanatana Dharma? Former Minister Roja’s Shocking Remarks

Former Minister and YSRCP leader Roja has once again launched a scathing attack on the NDA coalition government in Andhra Pradesh (AP). She alleged that under the current government, not just common people but even Lord Venkateswara of Tirumala is being deprived of rest.

According to Roja, traditions dictate that deities should have designated rest periods, which is not just for divine purposes but also for the well-being of devotees. She emphasized that following traditions ensures divine blessings and harmony.

Allegations of Reduced Darshan Opportunities

Roja claimed that during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, nearly one lakh devotees had the opportunity to seek darshan daily at Tirumala Temple. However, under the present government, VIP break darshans have been significantly reduced to around 7,000–10,000 per day, making it harder for common devotees to have darshan.

She further criticized the administration for allegedly prioritizing recommendation letters and financial status, ensuring easier access to darshan for the wealthy while sidelining ordinary devotees.

Roja Questions Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu

In a direct attack on Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and CM Chandrababu Naidu, Roja questioned their commitment to Sanatana Dharma. She accused them of failing to uphold religious traditions and misleading the public with their governance strategies.

Roja took to Twitter to voice her frustration, stating that God is watching everything and that the actions of the current government will not go unnoticed.