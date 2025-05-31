Is This the Turning Point for Vizag and Vijayawada Metro Projects?

The long-awaited metro rail projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada are finally gaining traction again, following the formation of the new coalition government in Andhra Pradesh after the 2024 elections. Originally proposed during the state’s bifurcation, the metro initiative had seen partial progress during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure (2014–2019), but stalled afterward due to political shifts.

Government Finalizes Route Map Amid Growing Urban Challenges

With increasing population, traffic congestion, and daily commuter demand in focus, the Andhra Pradesh government has now finalized a detailed route map for metro rail development in both cities. Visakhapatnam Metro is set to be prioritized for the initial phase of implementation.

Visakhapatnam Metro Phase-1: Project Scope and Budget

The government plans to begin work on the first phase of the Visakhapatnam Metro by October 2025, with a projected cost of ₹11,498 crore. The project will span a total of 46.23 kilometers across three key corridors with 42 stations:

Steel Plant to Kommadi Junction – 34.40 km with 29 stations

– 34.40 km with 29 stations Gurudwara to Old Post Office – 5.07 km with 6 stations

– 5.07 km with 6 stations Tatichetlapalem to China Waltair – 6.75 km with 7 stations

Land Acquisition Accelerates; District Collectors Involved

Land acquisition efforts are underway with the state assigning responsibility to district collectors. Talks with displaced landowners have already begun in various localities. The government is aiming to fast-track the groundwork to stay on schedule for the metro construction launch.

Financial Consultations Ongoing with Lending Institutions

To fund the mega infrastructure project, the government is engaging with multiple financial institutions to secure loans and support. A general consultancy firm has already been appointed to oversee planning, execution, and compliance.