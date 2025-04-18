Gold Prices Soar, But Is Your Gold Pure? Check It Yourself at Home!

Gold has always held a special place, especially among women, who are known for their love for this precious metal. But with gold prices reaching new highs, buying it now feels like purchasing a luxury item. Despite the soaring prices, gold continues to attract buyers due to its cultural and financial value. However, it is crucial to ensure the purity of gold before buying or pledging it.

Why Gold Purity Matters

Whether you’re investing in gold or using it as collateral for loans, checking its authenticity is essential. There is always a risk of being misled, especially when large sums are involved. Fortunately, it’s possible to check gold purity not just at banks or cash companies, but also from the comfort of your home.

Understanding Gold Purity

Gold purity is measured in carats (K) or percentages:

24 Carat = 100% Pure Gold

22 Carat = 91.67% Pure Gold

18 Carat = 75% Pure Gold

Gold is often mixed with metals like silver or copper to make it more durable and give it a heavier look. Hence, it’s important to verify its actual gold content.

Method 1: Check for BIS Hallmark

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark is the most trusted way to verify gold purity. Genuine hallmarked gold will have five key markings:

BIS Logo Purity in carats or percentage Year of hallmarking Assayer’s mark Jeweller’s identification mark

You can use a magnifying glass to inspect your jewellery for these markings.

Method 2: Ceramic Plate Test

Another simple method is the ceramic plate test:

Rub the gold item gently on an unglazed ceramic plate.

Pure gold will leave a golden streak .

will leave a . Fake or impure gold will leave a black or gray streak.

Be cautious while performing this test, as it may cause scratches on your jewellery.

Final Word

With gold prices on the rise, verifying its purity has never been more important. Whether you’re buying new gold, checking old jewellery, or pledging it for financial purposes, make sure it’s genuine and hallmarked.

So, if you haven’t already — go ahead and test the purity of your gold today!