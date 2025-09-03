Is Your Ration Dealer Overcharging and Force-Selling Extra Items? Here’s What to Do

Officials from the Food Department conducted a surprise inspection of a ration shop here following complaints that the dealer was overcharging ration card holders and forcibly selling them unrelated items, including soap.

The raid was part of a new department campaign to protect the public. During the inspection, officials issued a strict warning to the dealer, stating that a recurrence of such illegal practices would result in severe legal action.

Officials present at the scene appealed to the public, urging them not to pay any extra money for their rations. They advised that any similar illegal activity by a dealer should be reported immediately to the Food Department’s helpline.

A department spokesperson stated that such surprise inspections will continue to ensure transparency and protect consumer rights. He reiterated the government’s determination to ensure an uninterrupted ration supply to the poor.

Local residents welcomed the authorities’ action, saying such measures not only boost public confidence but also deter dealers from engaging in illegal activities.