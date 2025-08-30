“ISACA Hyderabad Marks 25 Years: Shikha Goel Stresses Accountability, Collaboration & Capacity in AI Governance”

Hyderabad: The ISACA Hyderabad Chapter celebrated a landmark milestone as it hosted its 25th Annual Conference, marking 25 years of empowering governance, cybersecurity, and privacy professionals. Themed “TRUST AICS – 2025: Where AI Integrates Governance, Cybersecurity, and Privacy,” the event drew a record-breaking 400+ registrations, the highest in the chapter’s history.

The conference was inaugurated by Ms. Shikha Goel, IPS, Director General & Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and Forensic Science Laboratory, along with ISACA Hyderabad board members and dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Goel stressed the urgent need for safeguards and accountability in AI systems.

“Trust is at the very heart of technology, governance, cybersecurity, and privacy. The same AI that empowers us is being weaponized through deepfakes, scams, and frauds. Without trust, technology collapses into fear, governance loses legitimacy, and privacy becomes a delusion,” she said.

She emphasized that “Ensuring accountability, encouraging collaboration, and enhancing capacity” are critical for integrating AI with governance and privacy, adding that AI must become “a shield for society, not a threat.”

Mr. GCS Sarma, President of ISACA Hyderabad Chapter, reflected on the organization’s 25-year journey, highlighting its role in advancing professional knowledge, collaboration, and digital trust.

The conference featured distinguished speakers including Mr. Arindam Mukherjee (Cloud4C India), Mr. Sandeep Shukla (IIIT Hyderabad), and Ms. Mythreyee Ganapathy (Google), who shared insights on AI’s growing role in governance and cybersecurity. Mr. Niraj Kapasi, founding member of ISACA Hyderabad, was present as a special guest.

A landmark highlight was the collaboration of professional chapters, with leaders from CIO Klub, IAPP, ISC2, DPO Club, PMI Pearl City, IMA, IIA, and ACFE joining hands on a common platform to strengthen security communities in Telangana. A roundtable led by CtrlS with CISOs and CIO Klub members further explored AI, privacy, and cybersecurity intersections.

The day included engaging panel discussions on “The Influence of AI in Investigation, Privacy, and Audit” and “The Role of AI on Global Capability Centres (GCCs),” along with technical sessions by Mr. G.T. Venkateswara Rao (Posidex), Dr. P.R. Lakshmi Eswari (C-DAC), Mr. Krishna Shastry Pendyala, Mr. Rohit Ponnapalli (Cloud4C), and Mr. Sachin Kumar (QpiAI).

Volunteers were honoured for their contributions, and the event concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Raj Pawar M., Chapter Secretary.

The success of the conference was backed by strong industry support. CtrlS, Cloud4C, and Fortinet served as Title Sponsors, with Mayon Infotech as Gold Sponsor, and several other industry partners contributing.

With this milestone event, ISACA Hyderabad Chapter reaffirmed its role as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and professional empowerment in the digital era.