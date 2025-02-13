Entertainment

Ishaan Khatter Shares a Glimpse of His Day Out in Pahalgam

Actor Ishaan Khatter recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his peaceful day out in the scenic town of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Uma Devi13 February 2025 - 14:37
Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khatter recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his peaceful day out in the scenic town of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Known for his roles in Dhadak and Khaali Peeli, Ishaan captivated his followers with a video that offered a peek into the serene beauty of the region, famous for its lush greenery and snow-capped mountains.

Exploring the Beauty of Pahalgam

In the video, Ishaan is seen enjoying moments outside one of Pahalgam’s most popular riverside spots, Cafe Wilo. The actor shared breathtaking views of the picturesque valley, featuring leisurely walks along the pristine riverside and admiring the surrounding mountain landscape. He also shared a moment sipping Kashmiri kahwa and gently splashing water on his face while standing by the tranquil river.

Also Read: Ishwak Singh Explores a New Side of Romance in Tumko Meri Kasam

Ishaan Khatter’s Jaipur Experience

Meanwhile, Ishaan recently attended an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He posted a series of stylish photos taken before the event, exuding confidence and charm against the city’s rich cultural backdrop. For the caption, he wrote, “Pink city reunion for the day! Pleasure attending the Leela Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup final in Jaipur last afternoon.”

Ishaan Khatter’s Upcoming Project: The Royals

On the professional front, Ishaan is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series The Royals, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Recently, Netflix released a teaser for the highly anticipated series, set to premiere as part of their 2025 lineup.

In The Royals, Ishaan plays Aviraaj Singh, the charming heir to the royal throne of Morpur. His character crosses paths with Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (played by Bhumi), a high-achieving, no-nonsense CEO. The chemistry between the two sets the stage for a romance that blends royal traditions and modern ambitions. The show also marks the return of veteran actress Zeenat Aman after a significant hiatus.

