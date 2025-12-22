Ishan Kishan named captain as Jharkhand announce squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ranchi: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been named captain of Jharkhand for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite (VHT) 2025/26, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) confirmed. The domestic 50-over tournament begins on December 24, with Jharkhand set to open their campaign against Karnataka in Ahmedabad.

The squad announced for the season features a mix of experience and youth, including Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Robin Minz, Abhinav Sharan and Virat Singh, as Jharkhand look to build on recent success in white-ball cricket.

Kishan’s appointment follows a standout Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26 season, where he led Jharkhand to their maiden SMAT title. The wicketkeeper-batter was in outstanding form throughout the tournament, amassing 517 runs from 10 innings at an average of 57.44, with two hundreds and two half-centuries to his name. His defining moment came in the final against Haryana, where he struck a commanding 101 to guide his side to the championship.

Also Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi in Delhi; discuss development and political issues

That run of performances has also earned Kishan a recall to the Indian squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. He has been included as the team’s second-choice wicketkeeper-batter, behind Sanju Samson, marking a return to the national setup on the back of sustained domestic excellence.

“He bats at the top in white-ball cricket. He’s been in good form. He’s played before for India. He has a double hundred in one-day cricket. He wasn’t in the Indian team because there’s a Rishabh Pant and a Dhruv Jurel ahead. They’re two pretty good players,” Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar told the media during the press conference to announce the Indian squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Jharkhand Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26: Ishan Kishan (WK & captain), Virat Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK & vice-captain), Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Sharandeep Singh, Shikhar Mohan, Pankaj Kumar (WK), Bala Krishna, Md Kounain Quraishi, Shubh Sharma, Amit Kumar, Manishi, Abhinav Sharan, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Rajandeep Singh, Shubham Singh.