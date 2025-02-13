Ishwak Singh Explores a New Side of Romance in Tumko Meri Kasam

Mumbai: Actor Ishwak Singh, known for his notable performances in Paatal Lok, Rocket Boys, and Berlin, is set to showcase a softer and more emotionally complex side in his upcoming film Tumko Meri Kasam.

For Ishwak, this role offers a chance to delve into a deeply emotional character, one whose journey revolves around love, longing, and personal transformation.

Ishwak Singh Talks About the Emotional Depth of Romance



“I have portrayed characters who have experienced love before, but this time, romance is the very essence of the story. It’s not just about fleeting moments of passion; it’s about the emotional depth that love brings into a person’s life. That’s what sets this apart from anything I’ve done before,” shares Ishwak.

A key highlight of the film is its music, which plays a vital role in shaping the emotional arc of the story. The track Berang has already garnered significant online attention.

Also Read: Anupam Kher Announces 544th Film with Prabhas, Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi

The Role of Music in Enhancing Performance



“I’m truly humbled by the incredible love Berang has received online. The music in the film enhanced my performance in ways I never anticipated. It’s evocative and intricately interwoven with the narrative, driving the story forward,” Ishwak says.

He continues, “Every lyric, every melody, and every vocal nuance added depth to my character, vividly bringing out his inner turmoil. I’m confident that the soundtrack of Tumko Meri Kasam will garner just as much adoration. Each song is a masterpiece.”

Behind the Music: Vikram Bhatt and Prateek Walia



The songs are penned by the film’s director Vikram Bhatt and composed by Prateek Walia.

About Tumko Meri Kasam and Its Release



Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Tumko Meri Kasam is set to hit theatres on March 21. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol. Tumko Meri Kasam is an intense drama loosely inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics.

Vikram Bhatt, known for hits like Ghulam, Awara Paagal Deewana, and Kasur, brings his unique vision to this emotional narrative.