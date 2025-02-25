ISL 2024-25: East Bengal FC Face Hyderabad FC with Diminishing Playoff Hopes

Kolkata: East Bengal FC will host Hyderabad FC in an exciting Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Wednesday. Despite a winning streak, East Bengal’s chances of making it to the top six remain slim, as they continue to chase a playoff spot.

East Bengal’s Playoff Hopes Dwindle

Currently sitting with 24 points from 21 matches, East Bengal FC faces an uphill task in securing a playoff berth. Even if they win their remaining three games, they can only reach 33 points – just one more than the sixth-positioned Mumbai City FC, who also have three games in hand. With limited matches remaining, East Bengal’s hopes are fading.

Hyderabad FC’s Struggles Continue

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have endured an inconsistent run, winning and losing twice in their last five matches. With just 17 points from 21 matches, they find themselves second from the bottom, and their road form has been disappointing, with no wins in their last six away games (D1 L5).

Head-to-Head Record

East Bengal FC has enjoyed a strong record against Hyderabad FC in recent encounters, having gone unbeaten in their last three ISL meetings. The red and gold brigade have won twice and drawn once in their last three fixtures, making it their longest unbeaten streak against any opponent. Another positive result would equal their longest unbeaten run against a single team in ISL history.

East Bengal’s Attacking FormISLPlayoffs

East Bengal FC have been in impressive attacking form, scoring three goals in each of their last two games. However, they will be aiming to break a streak of never having scored multiple goals in three consecutive ISL matches. Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, will need to improve on their road form to have any chance of disrupting East Bengal’s momentum.

Hyderabad’s Defensive Resilience

Despite their struggles, Hyderabad FC has displayed a league-high tackle success rate of 78.8% since the start of 2025 (93/118 tackles won). East Bengal FC, in comparison, has a 70.1% success rate, ranking sixth among all teams.

Coaches’ Statements Ahead of the Match

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon is optimistic about his team’s form and their ability to continue their winning streak. “Our team looks in good shape, and we are determined to sustain our winning run and finish the season on a high note. We cannot take our opponents lightly,” he said.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath is confident in his team’s positive football approach. “I believe in aggressive, possession-based football. The players believe in this idea too, and we have prepared well for this match,” Chembakath added.

With both teams seeking to end their season on a high note, this ISL fixture promises to be an exciting clash. While East Bengal FC still clings to their playoff hopes, Hyderabad FC will look to salvage pride and end their away-game woes. Fans can expect a thrilling contest at the VYBK stadium.