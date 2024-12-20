ISL 2024-25: Mumbai aim for attacking consistency against Chennaiyin  FC

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC are set to play hosts to Chennaiyin FC at the Mumbai Football Arena (MFA) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday. The Islanders have an impressive record against Chennaiyin FC, being unbeaten in their last nine ISL meetings (W7 D2).

The Islanders have won and drawn twice in their last five matches, currently occupying the seventh spot with 17 points from 11 games.

Chennaiyin FC are ninth in the table, having garnered 15 points from 12 matches but their previous five encounters have seen them succumb to a loss thrice. Neither of them are too far off the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC, who have 18 points from 10 matches.

The Petr Kratky-coached team have struggled offensively, scoring the fourth-least goals in the season (14) so far, whereas the Marina Machans better them in this metric with 17 strikes. However, Mumbai City FC have fared better at the back, keeping the third-most clean sheets (4) in the league, conceding only 13 goals, as opposed to the 18 of Chennaiyin FC. However, Mumbai City FC have also ended up playing out the most draws (5) until now in the current campaign.

Mumbai City FC have not conceded in their last three ISL games. If they manage another clean sheet, it will mark their longest streak since 2018. Interestingly, Chennaiyin FC have netted merely once in their previous three games in the competition.

Mumbai City FC have hit the woodwork seven times this season, the second-highest tally behind Odisha FC (9 times). Last season, they set a single-season high of 10. While it does show that they are constantly in the lookout for creating chances in the final third, the frontline will have to come together to convert these opportunities with greater consistency.

Also Read: ‘Raat gayi, baat gayi…’: Rashid Latif reacts to his rant on Sehwag during 2017 Champions Trophy

Chennaiyin FC have lost their last two away games, failing to score in both. The last time the Marina Machans went on a longer losing run away from home was a stretch of four games between December 2023 and February 2024, which included a 0-3 loss to Mumbai City FC (December 28, 2023). To get their season back on track, a positive result here would be important.

Chennaiyin FC have conceded just four goals in the first half of their ISL games this season, the lowest in the league. However, they conceded 14 goals in the second half, the joint most with Kerala Blasters FC. The Marina Machans will have to ensure that they do not continue to lose their shape at the back once the game enters its second essay.

Overall, the two teams have met 21 times in the ISL, with Mumbai City FC winning 11 matches and Chennaiyin FC emerging victorious six times. Four clashes have resulted in a draw with an average of 2.33 goals being scored per game.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky underlined the areas he wants his team to improve upon in the coming clash against Chennaiyin FC.

“We have to make sure that we defend well, create more chances, convert them, and be more dynamic upfront. These are the areas that we are focusing on for now,” Kratky said.

Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Noel Wilson said that his team will be looking to replicate their heroics from the second half of last season to qualify for the playoffs.

“End of the season, we always want to get into the playoffs. We did the same last year by winning a lot of the games in the second-half, and we are aiming for the same this season,” Wilson said.