Israel Claims Control Over One-Third of Gaza

Jerusalem: The Israeli military has announced that it now controls about one-third of the Gaza Strip, designating these areas as “security zones” under full Israeli military control.

Expansion of the “Morag Corridor”

According to a military-released infographic video, Israel is expanding the so-called “Morag Corridor”, which runs between Rafah and Khan Younis. This effectively cuts off Rafah from Khan Younis and central Gaza. The video also showed that Khan Younis has been almost completely destroyed, with only a few damaged structures remaining.

Key Military Zones in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated:

“Full operational control” has been established over several key areas and routes in Gaza.

Roughly 30% of the territory is now labeled as an Operational Security Perimeter.

In addition to the Morag Corridor, the “Netzarim Corridor” was previously established as a buffer zone in central Gaza to isolate Gaza City and the north from the rest of the enclave.

Blockade on Humanitarian Aid

Since March 2, Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. This was followed by the end of a two-month ceasefire with Hamas on March 18, after which Israel resumed large-scale air and ground operations.

Casualties and Destruction

Since March 18:

Around 1,200 airstrikes have been carried out using nearly 350 fighter jets and other aircraft.

have been carried out using nearly and other aircraft. According to Gaza health authorities , these renewed attacks have resulted in: 1,652 Palestinian deaths 4,391 injuries

, these renewed attacks have resulted in:

Since the war began in October 2023, the total death toll in Gaza has reached 51,025, with 116,432 injured.

Legal and International Developments

On April 28, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will begin hearings on Israel’s humanitarian responsibilities toward Palestinians. This follows a UN General Assembly resolution passed in December, requesting the ICJ to issue an advisory opinion.

The resolution asks the court to clarify Israel’s obligations to “ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies” vital to the survival of Gaza’s civilian population.