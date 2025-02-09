Israel Expands West Bank Operation with Raid on Nur Shams Refugee Camp

Jerusalem: Israeli forces have expanded their military operation in the occupied West Bank, launching a raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem Governorate on Sunday, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The operation, which involved large forces from the IDF, the Shin Bet security agency, and Border Police, began overnight and intensified throughout the day. According to witnesses, Israeli troops forced several families out of their homes within the camp, turning the homes into military outposts.

Destruction and Blockades in Nur Shams Camp

Bulldozers were deployed by Israeli forces to demolish parts of the camp, including the entrance to the al-Maslakh neighborhood. Witnesses reported that the camp was surrounded by the Israeli military, which had also stationed snipers across the area. Displaced families were informed that they would not be allowed to return to their homes for at least two weeks.

Tulkarem Governor Abdullah Kamil condemned the raid, calling it “unprecedented aggression” and appealing for international intervention to stop the ongoing offensive. The governor also reported that emergency medical teams were unable to reach the injured within the camp, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation.

Casualties and Military Objectives

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that a pregnant woman was killed by Israeli gunfire during the operation, and two other individuals were badly injured. The Red Crescent confirmed the casualties, further highlighting the severity of the situation.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the operation aimed to “crush terror infrastructures” in the West Bank, emphasizing that the IDF’s actions were focused on “disruptive activities” in the camp. The military operation has been part of Israel’s broader campaign in the region, which began on January 21 in Jenin and expanded to nearby areas, including Tamun.

International Reactions and Growing Tensions

The raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp comes amid rising tensions in the region, as Israeli military operations continue to target areas they claim are involved in militant activities. Palestinian activists, local officials, and humanitarian organizations have condemned the operation, calling for increased international attention and intervention to address the violence and humanitarian crisis.

The expansion of the Israeli military operation marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict in the West Bank, with further military operations expected in the coming days.