Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Holds for First Day Amid Ongoing Tensions

A ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hezbollah has shown signs of holding on its first day, as thousands of displaced people in southern Lebanon began returning to their homes despite Israeli military restrictions on movement.

The ceasefire, which came into effect on Wednesday morning, offers a fragile hope for peace in a region deeply scarred by months of violence.

Ceasefire Terms and Restrictions

The ceasefire, facilitated by the United States, provides a window of 60 days for Israeli and Hezbollah forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon. While this truce has temporarily halted the fighting, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that strict movement restrictions remain in place. Displaced residents, particularly in areas south of the Litani River, are prohibited from returning home until Israeli forces fully withdraw from the area.

According to Adraee, no residents will be allowed to return to villages that the Israeli military has ordered evacuated, as Israeli forces are still present. He outlined that the restrictions would last from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next morning, with the goal of maintaining control over strategic areas.

Lebanese forces have taken on the responsibility of overseeing the ceasefire, with the Lebanese army deploying additional troops to southern Lebanon to ensure that both sides adhere to the agreement.

Hezbollah Claims Victory Amid Ceasefires

Following the ceasefire’s implementation, Hezbollah, the Iran-aligned militant group, issued a statement declaring a “victory” over Israel. The statement described Hezbollah’s success as a divine triumph, and pledged continued readiness to confront Israel if the ceasefire collapses. Hezbollah, which began launching rockets towards Israel in October 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, has not backed down despite the truce, vowing to remain vigilant and prepared for any Israeli aggression.

Israeli Government’s Stance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the ceasefire agreement, informing US President Joe Biden that the Israeli government had approved the truce while reserving the right to take military action if necessary. Netanyahu reassured Biden that Israel would continue to exercise its freedom of action in enforcing the ceasefire terms.

The ceasefire is seen as an important diplomatic achievement but comes with a caveat: Israeli forces may continue military operations in specific areas if Hezbollah violates the terms. Israel’s military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi indicated that enforcement of the ceasefire would largely depend on whether Hezbollah sticks to the agreement, warning that any incursions into Israeli-controlled zones would be met with retaliation.

Return of Displaced People

In southern Lebanon, where thousands of people were forced to flee their homes amid heavy bombardment and cross-border skirmishes, many displaced residents began making their way back to their villages. Despite the Israeli military’s restrictions, many Lebanese nationals piled into cars carrying essential belongings and headed towards the towns they had been forced to abandon.

Shams Fakih, a displaced resident from Kfar Kila, shared his determination to return home. “Once they let us return to our village, we will go there,” Fakih told Al Jazeera. He noted that while some families were able to return to temporary shelters, they were waiting for the all-clear from the army before heading back to their homes.

However, not all families were able to go back. For instance, Hussam Arrout, a father of four from the region, expressed his frustration. “We decided to wait until the army announces that we can go in. Then we’ll turn the cars on immediately and go to the village,” he said.

UN Chief Calls Ceasefire a ‘Ray of Hope’

Amid the ongoing tensions, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the ceasefire as the “first ray of hope” for peace in the region. Speaking in Lisbon, Guterres emphasized the importance of full compliance with the ceasefire terms, calling on all parties to respect the agreement.

“I received an auspicious sign yesterday, the first ray of hope for peace amid the darkness of the past months,” Guterres said, acknowledging that the ceasefire brings a moment of relief, especially for civilians who have borne the brunt of the conflict.

The UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon are ready to monitor the situation, with Guterres urging all parties to show restraint and respect the ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties. He also reiterated his calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting the broader regional concerns surrounding the ongoing conflict.

Casualties and Ongoing Violence

The Israel-Hezbollah conflict has claimed thousands of lives since its escalation in October 2023. As of the latest reports from Lebanese health authorities, at least 3,823 people have been killed and 15,859 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in Lebanon. These casualties are compounded by the devastating impact of ongoing cross-border attacks and military operations.

Despite the ceasefire’s hopeful start, the fragile peace remains precarious, with many fearing that tensions could escalate once again. The world watches closely as Israel, Hezbollah, and the international community seek a lasting resolution to the violence that has ravaged Lebanon and the broader region for months.

Conclusion

The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire marks a critical juncture in the ongoing conflict, offering a rare moment of respite amidst the devastation. While displaced people begin the difficult journey home, the long-term stability of the region remains uncertain. As the United Nations urges full compliance with the ceasefire, the world waits to see whether this “ray of hope” will lead to a sustainable peace or if hostilities will soon resume.