Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates: Fresh Missile Strikes Exchanged After Geneva Talks Stall

Tensions between Israel and Iran intensified early Saturday as both nations launched new missile attacks, just hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met European leaders in Geneva to discuss a potential diplomatic solution to the escalating conflict.

Fresh Missile Attacks Hit Tel Aviv and Central Iran

Around 2:30 AM local time, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported missile fire from Iran, triggering air raid sirens across central Israel, including Tel Aviv. Several buildings were reported on fire, though no immediate casualties were confirmed.

Shortly after, the IDF announced it had launched a “wave of attacks” targeting missile storage and launch infrastructure inside central Iran, in what appears to be a direct retaliatory strike.

Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles Amid Tensions

Israeli officials confirmed that Iran fired five ballistic missiles toward southern Israel. While sirens were activated, no direct impacts were recorded at the time of reporting. This marks a dangerous escalation in the already volatile situation.

Diplomatic Talks in Geneva Yield No Breakthrough

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with foreign ministers from the UK, France, Germany, and the EU’s foreign policy chief in Geneva. Speaking after the meeting, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s stance:

“Iran is ready to consider diplomacy if aggression ceases and the aggressor is held accountable for its crimes.”

This was the first direct engagement between Iran and Western powers since the conflict began last Friday.

Conflict Triggered by ‘Operation Rising Lion’

The war was sparked when Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities, including strikes on top generals and nuclear scientists. Israel claimed Tehran was on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon.

Rising Casualties and Destruction in Iran

According to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group, the war has so far killed at least 657 people in Iran, including 263 civilians, with over 2,000 others injured.

Iran’s Retaliation and Regional Impact

Iran has reportedly fired 450 missiles and deployed over 1,000 drones targeting Israel since the beginning of the conflict, resulting in the deaths of at least 24 people on the Israeli side.

Netanyahu Vows to Continue Military Operations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue military actions, stating that operations will persist “for as long as it takes” to eliminate what he called the “existential threat” posed by Iran’s nuclear program and missile arsenal.

US Weighing Involvement: Trump Seeks Two-Week Window

Former US President Donald Trump, speaking on Friday, stated he would take up to two weeks to decide whether the United States should enter the conflict in support of Israel. Trump emphasized the need to evaluate long-term consequences before making a move.