Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates: Missiles, Drones, and Cross-Border Carnage

Tehran: In a dramatic escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale combined missile and drone offensive against Israel late Saturday night. The attack, which Iran described as a retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes, has intensified fears of a broader regional conflict.

IRGC Targets Israel with Dozens of Missiles and Drones

According to Iran’s state-affiliated Sepah News, the IRGC’s aerospace division led the offensive in response to what it described as Israel’s “repeated aggressions”, including deadly air raids that targeted military and nuclear installations in Tehran.

Casualties and Damage Reported in Israel

In Israel, the attacks claimed at least six lives and injured over 200 people, according to medical sources and media reports. A rocket hit a residential building in northern Israel, killing one woman and injuring 13 others. Several more suffered from moderate to light injuries, with others being treated for anxiety.

Israel’s Counter-Offensive and Air Defenses Activated

The Israeli Air Force responded by striking military sites in Tehran, while air defense systems intercepted many incoming projectiles. Despite the defense efforts, damage was reported in multiple locations, especially in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

Explosions in Tehran; Oil Depots Hit

Iran’s Ministry of Petroleum confirmed that two oil depots in Tehran were hit during the counterstrikes, resulting in large explosions felt across western and northern districts of the city. Authorities claimed the situation was “under control” despite the visible damage and panic among residents.

Regional Fallout: Jordan Closes Airspace Temporarily

As tensions escalated, Jordan closed its airspace temporarily to civilian aircraft on Saturday night. The country’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission cited safety concerns due to the ongoing missile exchanges.

Background: Israeli Strikes Killed Iranian Military and Nuclear Officials

The IRGC’s operation follows a deadly Israeli air campaign on Friday, which targeted military installations and energy infrastructure in Tehran and nearby cities. Iran reported that several senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and dozens of civilians were killed.

Middle East on Edge as Global Leaders Call for Restraint

As Iran and Israel exchange fire, global leaders have urged both nations to exercise restraint. The conflict threatens to spiral into a wider war that could engulf the already volatile region, drawing in neighboring countries and disrupting global oil markets.