Israel kills senior Hezbollah commander in airstrike against Beirut’s southern suburbs

Jerusalem: An Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs killed senior Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Al-Tabtabi on Sunday, the Israeli military and the Lebanese group said, a high-profile assassination that further strains a year-old ceasefire.



Hezbollah confirmed Al-Tabtabi’s death in what it termed a “treacherous Israeli attack” on the Haret Hreik district, stating he died “in sacrifice for Lebanon and its people.” The group described him as one of its most prominent commanders, a central figure in its military operations against Israel since the organization’s early years.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com



The Israeli military stated its air force struck the suburb based on intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate, identifying Al-Tabtabi as Hezbollah’s de facto chief of staff. A veteran of the group since the 1980s, he previously led the elite Radwan Force and oversaw operations in Syria.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Al-Tabtabi “led the organization’s force build-up and armament efforts,” adding that Israel “is determined to pursue its objectives anywhere and at any time.”



The Israeli military claimed that Al-Tabtabi was appointed chief of staff after its operations eliminated the majority of Hezbollah’s senior command between September and October 2024. In the statement confirming Al-Tabtabi’s death, Hezbollah vowed that his death would strengthen its fighters’ resolve to continue confronting Israel.

Also Read: Car fire claims life on outer ring road near Shamirpet



Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that the strike hit a residential apartment in Haret Hreik, killing at least five people and wounding 28 others. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack as “another sign of disregard for repeated calls to halt attacks and implement international resolutions,” urging foreign intervention to prevent further escalation.



Meanwhile, Israel maintained that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreed upon in November 2024, which halted large-scale Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon and Beirut. However, since the ceasefire took effect on Nov. 27, 2024, Israel has conducted near-daily strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as several attacks in Beirut, citing threats from Hezbollah.



On Friday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry stated that Israeli strikes and other violations have killed more than 330 people and wounded over 940 since late November 2024. Earlier this week, a strike on a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon killed at least 13 people.