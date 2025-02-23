Israel Launches Airstrikes in Southern Lebanon Despite Ongoing Ceasefire

Beirut: Israel conducted airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday, defying an ongoing ceasefire that had brought an end to months of conflict between the Israeli military and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. The airstrikes targeted various locations in southern Lebanon, further escalating tensions despite a truce agreement.

Israeli Airstrikes Target Southern Lebanon

At approximately 9:00 a.m. local time, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the outskirts of Ansar, a village located in Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate. In addition, two airstrikes were carried out in the area between the towns of Qlayleh and Al-Sama’iya, as well as in the valley near the village of Maaroub in the Tyre District. Other targets were also hit in Saida District, located in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Ceasefire Agreement in Effect Since November 2024

The airstrikes come despite a ceasefire agreement brokered between Israel and Lebanon that has been in effect since November 27, 2024. The ceasefire ended more than a year of intense hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, which had escalated following the outbreak of the Gaza conflict. The truce included provisions for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days, and for the Lebanese army to deploy along the Lebanese-Israeli border to prevent the presence of any militants or weapons south of the Litani River.

Israeli Forces Remain in Border Positions

While the ceasefire agreement stipulated Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory, Israel has continued to maintain its presence at five key positions along the Lebanese border, beyond the February 18, 2025 deadline. Despite the truce, the Israeli military has claimed that its ongoing airstrikes target Hezbollah militants and associated threats.

Civilian Impact and Ongoing Tensions

The continued airstrikes have led to protests from Lebanese politicians, who have condemned the actions for impeding US-led ceasefire negotiations. Lebanon’s deputy parliament speaker accused Israel of ramping up bombardment in an effort to pressure Lebanon into making concessions during indirect ceasefire talks with Hezbollah.

Also Read: Israel Strikes Key Border Crossings, Accuses Hezbollah of Smuggling Weapons into Lebanon

According to Israeli officials, more than 2,000 Hezbollah members have been killed in the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports that the war has displaced over 1.2 million people.

Key Takeaways:

Israel conducted airstrikes in southern Lebanon despite the ongoing ceasefire.

The ceasefire agreement, which began in November 2024, aimed to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

The airstrikes have continued, with Israel claiming they target Hezbollah threats.

Lebanese politicians have voiced concerns that the airstrikes undermine peace negotiations.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing situation.