Israel Launches Deadly Airstrikes on Gaza, Shattering Ceasefire and Escalating Conflict

Israel launched a surprise series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early on Tuesday, killing at least 326 Palestinians, including women and children, according to hospital officials. The airstrikes mark a significant escalation in the 17-month-old conflict, breaking a ceasefire that had been in place since January.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the attacks after Hamas refused to comply with Israeli demands to amend the ceasefire agreement. Israeli officials indicated that the military operation was open-ended and would likely expand.

U.S. Voices Support for Israel’s Actions

The White House confirmed that it had been consulted on the airstrikes and expressed support for Israel’s actions. The Israeli military, meanwhile, instructed civilians in eastern Gaza, including residents of Beit Hanoun and surrounding communities, to evacuate towards the center of the territory. This move has raised concerns that Israel may be preparing for renewed ground operations.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office emphasized that Israel would continue to act with increasing military force against Hamas.

Escalating Violence During Ramadan

The airstrikes, launched during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, have the potential to reignite the ongoing war, which has already claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives and caused widespread destruction across Gaza. The escalation also raised concerns about the fate of the approximately two dozen Israeli hostages still believed to be alive and held by Hamas.

A senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Risheq, condemned Netanyahu’s decision to return to war, describing it as a “death sentence” for the remaining hostages. Al-Risheq also accused Netanyahu of launching the strikes to save his far-right coalition government and called for transparency on who broke the ceasefire.

Hamas Holds Off on Retaliation, Hope for Restoring Truce

Despite the bombardment, there have been no immediate reports of Hamas attacks, suggesting that the militant group may still seek to restore the ceasefire. The airstrikes come as Netanyahu faces mounting pressure at home, with mass protests planned against his handling of the hostage crisis and his controversial decision to fire the head of Israel’s internal security agency.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing families of Israeli captives, condemned the government’s actions, accusing Israel of abandoning efforts to secure the return of their loved ones. “We are shocked, angry, and terrified by the deliberate dismantling of the process to return our loved ones from the terrible captivity of Hamas,” the group said in a statement.

The renewed violence in Gaza is likely to further inflame tensions and complicate efforts to negotiate peace. As Israel presses forward with its military operations, both sides face uncertain futures in what has already been one of the longest and deadliest conflicts in the region.