Israel Launches New Airstrikes in Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire Agreement

Israel’s military launched a new wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting sites associated with Hezbollah, despite an existing ceasefire agreement. The strikes focused on infrastructure believed to contain weapons and areas identified with Hezbollah activity.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement claiming that Hezbollah had violated agreements between Israel and Lebanon by conducting military operations in the region.

Airstrikes and Drone Strikes Reported in Southern Lebanon

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA), Israeli forces carried out two drone strikes on Wadi Zibqin in the western sector of southern Lebanon. In addition, flares were dropped over the Al-Dar area in the central sector of the southern border. Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes conducted several airstrikes targeting areas in eastern and southern Lebanon.

A Syrian girl was injured during the strikes and was immediately taken to the Lebanese-Italian Hospital for medical treatment, as reported by the NNA.

On the same day, Israel released photos and videos related to the assassination of Hezbollah’s former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, which occurred on September 27, 2024. The footage showed Israeli aerial strikes targeting an underground bunker in Beirut’s southern suburbs, where Nasrallah was staying at the time.

As Lebanon mourned Nasrallah’s death, thousands attended his funeral in Beirut, while Israeli warplanes patrolled the skies over the city. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, “The Israeli Air Force jets currently flying over Beirut during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral are sending a clear message: Whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel — this will be their fate.”

Ongoing Tensions Between Israel and Hezbollah

These recent airstrikes mark an escalation in the already tense situation between Israel and Hezbollah, with both sides engaging in military actions that threaten to disrupt the fragile ceasefire agreement. The situation in southern Lebanon remains volatile as Hezbollah continues to operate in defiance of the established agreements.

As regional tensions rise, Israel remains firm in its stance against Hezbollah, warning that any actions perceived as a threat to Israel’s security will be met with force. The Middle East continues to be a hotbed of geopolitical conflict, with each airstrike and military maneuver adding to the already complex situation.