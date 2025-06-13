Israel Launches ‘Operation Rising Lion’ to Target Iran’s Nuclear Programme: Video

Tel Aviv: In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military campaign aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities. In a televised statement, Netanyahu warned that the Iranian regime’s recent actions posed an existential threat to Israel.

“Iran has taken unprecedented steps to weaponise enriched uranium. If not stopped, they could produce a nuclear weapon in a matter of months,” said Netanyahu. “This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival.”

Airstrikes Target Key Iranian Nuclear and Missile Sites

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces carried out major airstrikes across Iran, with confirmed attacks on the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, laboratories linked to Iran’s nuclear weaponisation programme, and infrastructure supporting Iran’s ballistic missile systems.

According to Netanyahu, these strikes were aimed at disrupting Iran’s rapid progress toward nuclear arms and reducing the ability of its proxies to threaten Israel. “We struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes,” he stated.

Prime Minister Netanyahu:

"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.



Missile Threat and Broader Regional Concerns

Netanyahu highlighted Iran’s past use of ballistic missiles, recalling the 2023 attack where 300 missiles were launched at Israel, each with a payload of one tonne. He warned that such missiles could soon be capable of delivering nuclear warheads, and claimed Iran plans to produce 10,000 missiles within the next three years.

“Imagine 10,000 tonnes of TNT falling on a country the size of New Jersey. That is an intolerable threat. It must be stopped,” Netanyahu said.

Operation Rising Lion: A Message to Iran and the World

Netanyahu emphasized that this operation is not aimed at the Iranian people but at the regime that has, according to him, “oppressed Iranians for 46 years.” He expressed hope for future friendship between Israel and Iran once the dictatorship falls.

The Israeli PM also drew attention to past confrontations, stating that Israel had already crushed Hamas, devastated Hezbollah, and hit Iranian proxies in Syria and Yemen. “In defending ourselves, we also defend others,” he said, referring to Arab neighbours and the broader international community.

U.S. Support and Global Implications

Netanyahu extended his appreciation to former U.S. President Donald Trump for taking a firm stance against Iran’s nuclear ambitions, while cautioning that failure to act now could lead to nuclear terrorism spreading beyond the Middle East to European cities and the United States.

“We will not allow the world’s most dangerous regime to acquire the world’s most dangerous weapons,” he declared. “If Iran succeeds, the nightmare of nuclear terrorism will become a reality for the whole world.”

Regional Reactions Await

As the situation unfolds, regional and global powers are closely monitoring the impact of Operation Rising Lion. With heightened tensions and the risk of a broader conflict looming, diplomatic and military responses from Iran and its allies remain uncertain.