Israel lifts all precautionary restrictions after Iranian attack

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said early Monday that all restrictions it put in place shortly before Iran's overnight attack on Saturday have been lifted.

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said early Monday that all restrictions it put in place shortly before Iran’s overnight attack on Saturday have been lifted.

The restrictions, including a ban on all educational activities and large outdoor gatherings, came into effect on Saturday night as part of Israel’s defensive efforts ahead of Iran’s missile and drone attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

They were originally supposed to expire on Monday night.

However, the IDF Home Front Command decided to lift them as of midnight between Sunday and Monday “following a situation assessment”, the IDF said in a statement.

“As part of the changes, it was decided to restore educational activities across Israel,” the statement read, adding that “the restriction on gatherings is also removed”.

