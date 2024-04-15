Israel may respond to Iranian attack as early as Monday

Middle East

Israel may take retaliatory measures against Iran's massive drone and missile attack on Israel as soon as Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials from the United States and other Western countries.

On Saturday night, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, according to IDF data.

The attack came in response to Israel’s airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Israel Defence Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel had intercepted 99 per cent of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.

