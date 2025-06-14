Israel on High Alert After Iran’s Renewed Missile Assaults

Tel Aviv: The Middle East conflict intensified on Saturday as Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks targeting Israeli territory, escalating the ongoing hostilities between the two nations. Iranian state television confirmed the missile barrage, while the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) verified the assault and activated heightened security measures.

Missile Barrage Hits Central Israel, Multiple Civilians Injured

According to the IDF, several projectiles were fired toward central and northern Israel. Emergency services reported at least 10 civilians injured near residential areas due to an Iranian missile strike. The wounded included individuals with critical, moderate, and minor injuries. Residents in affected regions were urged to seek shelter as air defence sirens sounded across multiple cities.

US Military Intervenes to Support Israel’s Air Defence

In a significant development, US military forces assisted Israel by intercepting several incoming Iranian missiles, as confirmed by anonymous US officials. Details about the interception methods remain undisclosed, but this cooperation marks an important step in bolstering Israel’s missile defence capabilities during the conflict.

Previous Missile Attacks Caused Significant Damage and Injuries

This latest assault follows nearly 100 missiles launched in earlier barrages from Iran, which caused widespread damage and injured over 40 people, according to Israeli military sources and Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency service. Most missiles were intercepted, but shrapnel injuries and panic attacks affected civilians inside buildings.

Heightened Alert and Ongoing Security Measures in Israel

The Israeli government has maintained a state of high alert amid the ongoing missile threat. Authorities continue advising residents in vulnerable areas to remain in protected shelters while monitoring the situation closely. The IDF remains on guard to prevent further attacks and protect civilian lives.