Israel Plans New Restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque Ahead of Ramadan

Israel is considering implementing new restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surrounding area in occupied East Jerusalem ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. According to reports by Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, the Ministry of Defence has been holding discussions with the intelligence agency Shin Bet, the police force, the prison authority, and the army to finalize security measures.

Limited Entry for Worshippers

The proposed restrictions could significantly reduce the number of worshippers allowed into the mosque, a site that is usually crowded during Ramadan. Under the current plan, only a few thousand people would be permitted entry. Additionally, access would be granted only to men over the age of 55, women over 50, and children aged 12 and under.

Communal Friday prayers, which usually draw large crowds, would be limited to 10,000 people, with attendees required to submit requests in advance. These measures, along with other security decisions, are expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Tensions Tied to Gaza Situation

A source cited by Channel 12 suggested that the overall security situation during Ramadan would depend on developments in Gaza. If a ceasefire is reached, officials anticipate a calmer environment, but in the absence of one, Israel is reportedly preparing for the possibility of escalations.

History of Violence Against Worshippers

Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, has witnessed repeated violent incidents involving Israeli forces. In previous years, worshippers have faced raids, forced removals, and restrictions, particularly during Ramadan.

In May 2021, Israeli security forces stormed the mosque, injuring hundreds of people and triggering a deadly 10-day conflict between Israel and Hamas. Similarly, in 2022, worshippers were forcibly cleared out of the compound to allow Israeli settlers to enter for the Jewish Passover commemoration.

Ramadan 2023 also saw escalations, with Israeli forces raiding the site, damaging mosque property, and assaulting worshippers. Reports indicate that at least 400 Palestinians were arrested during that period.

Increasing Restrictions Since October 7

Since the escalation of violence on October 7, 2023, Israeli authorities have intensified restrictions on Palestinian access to Al-Aqsa Mosque, drastically limiting the number of worshippers allowed inside. Ahead of last year’s Eid al-Adha prayers, Israeli forces reportedly stormed the courtyard, preventing hundreds of people from reaching the site.

Palestinian Concerns Over Al-Aqsa

For many Palestinians, protecting Al-Aqsa Mosque is seen as both a religious and national duty, while Israel’s growing security presence at the site is viewed as an attempt to assert control over the compound. Any new restrictions ahead of Ramadan could further inflame tensions in the already volatile region.