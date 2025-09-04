Israel rejects Hamas’ ceasefire offer, says to accept Tel Aviv’s ‘terms to end war’

Jerusalem: Israel has rejected Hamas’ proposal for reaching a comprehensive ceasefire deal in Gaza to end the war, saying its army will continue to prepare for a major attack on Gaza City. In a press statement released on Wednesday, Hamas reiterated its willingness to reach a “comprehensive deal” under which Israeli hostages in Gaza would be released in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

According to Hamas, the deal would also include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the reopening of border crossings to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and essential supplies, and the start of reconstruction efforts, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also Read: JP Nadda to arrive in Jodhpur today, to attend RSS meet

Hamas also voiced support for the establishment of an independent national administration composed of technocrats to take immediate responsibility for managing Gaza’s civil affairs. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the statement as “a spin.”

In a statement issued by his office, Netanyahu said Israel would agree to end the war only if Hamas accepts full Israeli security control over the Gaza Strip, the demilitarisation of Hamas and Gaza, the establishment of a non-Palestinian administration, and the release of all hostages.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also rejected the Hamas offer, saying the army is continuing preparations “at full strength” to seize Gaza City. Katz warned that Hamas will “soon understand that it must choose between two options: accepting Israel’s terms to end the war — first and foremost the release of all hostages and disarmament — or seeing Gaza reduced to the fate of Rafah and Beit Hanoun.”

After Hamas accepted a Qatar-brokered proposal last month, Israel neither responded nor submitted it for cabinet approval. Last week, Netanyahu said Israel would consider a comprehensive deal, but he also indicated that such an agreement could not be finalised in the near term.