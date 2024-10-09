Israel strikes Hezbollah command centres, killing over 50 militants

Jerusalem: Israel’s military said that it launched extensive airstrikes targeting underground Hezbollah command centres in Lebanon, in which more than 50 militants were killed.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari on Tuesday said during a televised Press briefing that the airstrikes hit and destroyed dozens of underground command centres of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, where the commanders leading the fight against Israel were located.

According to Hagari, six senior commanders from Hezbollah’s Southern Front and the Radwan Forces were killed, including Ali Ahmad Ismail, identified as the artillery commander in the Bint Jbeil area, and Ahmad Hassan Nazal, identified as head of the attack sector in Bint Jbeil for the Radwan Forces, Hezbollah’s elite commando unit, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that the Southern Front constructed an “extensive” network of underground infrastructure and command centres in southern Lebanon, designed to attack IDF soldiers during ground combats and execute attacks on communities in Israel.

The IDF spokesman added that the airstrikes targeted the entire area where Hezbollah’s Southern Front operates along with the Radwan Forces.

In total, the IDF struck over 125 sites in southern Lebanon during the past 24 hours.

According to Israeli official figures, Hezbollah launched more than 170 rockets across the border on Tuesday.

The total number of fatalities in Lebanon since the onset of Israeli attacks has exceeded 2,100, with over 10,000 individuals injured, according to Lebanese authorities.