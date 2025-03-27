Israel Strikes Over 430 Targets in Gaza, Hits Sites in Syria and Lebanon

Jerusalem: The Israeli military has announced that its Air Force has struck over 430 targets in Gaza since the resumption of its air and ground operations. The military confirmed in a statement that all of the targets were “terror sites” identified as part of its ongoing military campaign in the region.

Continued Air Strikes on Gaza

The Israeli attacks on Gaza resumed on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire, and have reportedly resulted in the deaths of approximately 830 people in the enclave, according to Gaza’s health authorities. There have been no Israeli fatalities reported since the campaign’s resumption. Since Israel’s onslaught began on October 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack that killed about 1,200 people, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 50,000.

Strikes in Syria and Lebanon

Israel has also conducted military strikes in Syria and Lebanon as part of its broader campaign in the region.

Syria : Israel targeted 18 sites in Syria over the past week, with air raids taking place on Tuesday and last Thursday. According to the Israeli military, these airstrikes focused on strategic military facilities, including the Tadmur and T-4 bases in Syria’s Homs province. The strikes are part of Israel’s long-term effort to destroy Syria’s strategic weapons, especially after the fall of Bashar Assad’s government. Additionally, Israel has seized control of several Syrian army bases and the United Nations-monitored buffer zone between Syria and Israel.

: Israel targeted 18 sites in Syria over the past week, with air raids taking place on Tuesday and last Thursday. According to the Israeli military, these airstrikes focused on strategic military facilities, including the Tadmur and T-4 bases in Syria’s Homs province. The strikes are part of Israel’s long-term effort to destroy Syria’s strategic weapons, especially after the fall of Bashar Assad’s government. Additionally, Israel has seized control of several Syrian army bases and the United Nations-monitored buffer zone between Syria and Israel. Lebanon: In Lebanon, Israel struck more than 40 Hezbollah targets on Saturday, labeling the attacks as a response to rocket fire from Lebanon toward northern Israel’s Galilee region. Despite a fragile ceasefire that had been established in November, Israel continued to carry out dozens of strikes against Hezbollah positions. These actions are part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure along its northern border.

Also Read: Hezbollah Rejects Normalization with Israel, Condemns Israeli Violations in Southern Lebanon

Missiles Intercepted by Israeli Defense Systems

Since the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, Israel’s aerial defense systems have intercepted 14 missiles. These included six surface-to-surface missiles fired from Yemen, three rockets from Lebanon, and five rockets launched from Gaza. The missile interceptions are part of Israel’s extensive defense system aimed at protecting its citizens from rocket fire amid the ongoing conflict.

The escalation of hostilities between Israel and its regional adversaries continues to intensify as Israel expands its military operations in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon. With a significant number of casualties reported in Gaza and ongoing strikes in Syria and Lebanon, the situation remains dire. The Israeli government has made it clear that its military operations will continue, focusing on dismantling what it views as terrorist infrastructure across the region.