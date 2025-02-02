Israel Strikes Vehicle in Gaza, Injuring Four, Including a Child

Jerusalem: Israel’s Air Force launched an airstrike on a car in a convoy of displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Sunday, injuring at least four people, including a child who is reportedly in critical condition. The incident took place after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect on January 19, following over 15 months of conflict.

Details of the Strike and Injuries

The strike targeted a vehicle on Al-Rasheed Street, northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp. An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that the airstrike was aimed at a vehicle moving north from central Gaza. The spokesperson stated the vehicle was attempting to cross into northern Gaza without inspection, leading to the strike as a deterrent.

The child injured in the attack was transported to Al-Awda Hospital for treatment, according to reports from Xinhua news agency.

Ongoing Military Operations

The Israeli military also expanded its campaign in the northern occupied West Bank, with troops raiding the town of Tammun, north of Nablus. Last week, an Israeli airstrike killed 10 militants in the area. Israeli forces also raided Jenin and other villages in the region, conducting searches for weapons and militants.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported the death of a 73-year-old Palestinian man, who was shot by Israeli soldiers in the Jenin refugee camp. Additionally, Israeli bulldozers were deployed in areas such as Tammun and al-Far’a, forcing several families to leave their homes. The Red Crescent also accused Israeli forces of blocking their medics from evacuating a sick Palestinian in al-Far’a camp.

Casualties and Raids in Jenin

On Saturday, a 16-year-old Palestinian boy was among five people killed in Israeli airstrikes on Jenin. The strikes are part of an ongoing Israeli military operation that began on January 21 in the northern West Bank. According to Palestinian officials, over 25 people have been killed in Israeli raids since the operation began.

The Israeli military claims the raids are aimed at neutralizing military threats, although the operations have caused significant casualties and displacement for Palestinians in the region.