Israel to Expand Military Operations Across Most of Gaza: Defence Minister Katz

Jerusalem: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Saturday that Israel will expand its military operations across most areas of the Gaza Strip, intensifying efforts to eliminate Hamas and rescue remaining Israeli hostages.

In a direct message to Gaza residents, Katz urged civilians to evacuate in advance of the upcoming operations, according to a report by Xinhua News Agency.

Voluntary Relocation Option Tied to U.S. Plan

Katz added that voluntary relocation to other countries may be made available under a plan proposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which Israel is currently working to implement. The controversial relocation proposal has drawn international scrutiny for its humanitarian implications.

“This is the last moment to remove Hamas, release all the Israeli hostages, and bring an end to the war,” said Katz.

IDF Encircles Rafah, Establishes Strategic “Morag Corridor”

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared that it had fully encircled Rafah, a southern Gaza city, after completing the “Morag Corridor”, a route designed to divide Rafah from Khan Younis. This move aims to extend Israeli control over southern Gaza and isolate Hamas operations.

Also Read: KT Rama Rao Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict on Governors’ Time Limit

The IDF plans to conduct counter-terrorism operations in the newly controlled corridor and integrate it into a broader security buffer zone, including areas near the Egypt-Gaza border.

Rocket Attacks Continue; IDF Responds with Airstrikes

Later on Saturday, the Israeli Air Force intercepted three rockets fired from Gaza into southern Israel. No casualties were reported, but sirens were triggered in nearby areas.

In response, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned that any area launching attacks would face severe retaliation, and ordered civilians in Khan Younis to relocate to humanitarian zones in Al-Mawasi.

Humanitarian Concerns Rise as Aid Blockade Continues

In northern and central Gaza, evacuations are underway amid ongoing Israeli military advances. The Netzarim Corridor, located in central Gaza, is also being integrated into Israel’s expanding military buffer zone.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Gaza media office accused Israel of using water as a “weapon of war” and committing a “crime of slow mass killing” by targeting Gaza’s water infrastructure. Officials claim that over 90% of water and sanitation systems have been destroyed.

Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid since March 2 and resumed military assaults after ending a two-month ceasefire on March 18.

UN Issues Warning Over Deteriorating Conditions in Gaza

On Friday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) issued an urgent alert over Gaza’s dwindling supplies of food, water, fuel, and medicine.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, Israeli strikes have killed 1,563 Palestinians and wounded 4,004 since March 18. The total death toll since October 2023 has reached 50,933, with over 116,045 injured.