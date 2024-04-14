Israel to respond to Iran’s attack, scale of response not yet determined

Jerusalem: Israel will respond to Iran’s attack, but the scale of its response is not yet determined, CNN reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed Israeli official.

On Saturday night, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first ever direct attack on Israeli territory, according to IDF data.

The attack came in response to Israel’s airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.