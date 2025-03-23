Israel to Resume Train Traffic Near Gaza Border After Suspension

Jerusalem: Israel Railways has announced that train services near the Gaza border will resume early Sunday morning, following a suspension earlier this week due to ongoing tensions and airstrikes. The suspension affected the train line between Ashkelon and Sderot stations, which is a critical route linking southern Israel with central regions.

Suspension of Train Traffic and Alternative Services

Train services between Ashkelon and Sderot were temporarily halted on Tuesday after Israel’s large-scale airstrikes targeted Gaza. In response, Israel Railways provided shuttle bus services between the two cities. This section of the train line connects Ashkelon, located north of the Gaza Strip, to Beer Sheva in the northern Negev. It also serves as a key route for communities in western Negev traveling to central Israel.

The suspension and resumption of services come amid heightened security concerns in the region following the recent intensification of Israel-Hamas hostilities.

Impact of Recent Military Operations

Earlier this week, the Israeli army also announced the closure of Gaza’s main north-to-south road, the Salaheddin Road, as part of a renewed ground operation in central and southern Gaza. This operation aims to expand the security zone between northern and southern Gaza.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that targeted ground operations began as part of a broader strategy to secure areas of Gaza, following the resumption of airstrikes on Gaza after the ceasefire with Hamas expired on January 19.

Tensions and Rocket Attacks

Following Israel’s ground operations, Hamas retaliated with several rocket launches targeting Israeli territory. Israel’s defense systems successfully intercepted most of these rockets, although the conflict has sparked renewed concerns for both regional security and civilian safety.

Train Services Returning to Normal

Israel Railways had initially halted services along this route during the Israel-Hamas war that erupted on October 7, 2023, citing safety concerns. Services resumed last month after the intensity of the fighting subsided. With the resumption of services on Sunday, Israel Railways aims to restore normalcy to transportation networks in the region while continuing to monitor security risks.

As tensions remain high, the resumption of train services reflects efforts to balance transportation needs with the ongoing security situation along the Gaza border.

