Israel to Send Delegation to Doha for Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Israel has confirmed that it will send a delegation to Qatar’s capital, Doha, on Monday, March 10, to advance talks on renewing the ceasefire in Gaza and securing the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. This announcement comes after Israel accepted the invitation from mediating countries, with the support of the United States. The move aims to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis and secure a lasting truce between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas Optimistic About Ceasefire Negotiations

On Saturday, Hamas expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanou confirmed that Egyptian and Qatari mediators were working to finalize the ceasefire agreement and begin discussions on its second phase. He emphasized that Hamas is prepared to engage in these negotiations in a way that aligns with the needs of the Palestinian people.

Pressure on Hamas for Hostage Release

Israel has been pushing Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages in exchange for an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire. This first phase, which ended last weekend, allowed for the release of 25 living hostages and the remains of eight others in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israel has also threatened to cut off all supplies to Gaza, which has significantly affected the over two million residents in the region, as part of its pressure on Hamas.

Ceasefire Progress Amid Ongoing Tensions

The ceasefire has halted the most intense and destructive fighting between Israel and Hamas since the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the taking of 251 hostages. In the weeks following the ceasefire, Israel withdrew its forces to buffer zones inside Gaza, and aid deliveries to Gaza resumed before being suspended due to ongoing negotiations.

Global Reactions to the Gaza Crisis

In the international arena, Muslim nations’ foreign ministers gathered in Saudi Arabia for an urgent session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss Gaza’s future. The OIC rejected U.S. proposals to evacuate Gaza’s Palestinian population, condemning such plans as “ethnic cleansing” and a violation of international law. Instead, the ministers supported a reconstruction plan for Gaza, proposed by Egypt and backed by several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Also Read: South Korea Braces for Massive Rallies After President Yoon’s Sudden Release

Meanwhile, the European Union’s foreign ministers, including representatives from France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, have expressed support for the Arab-led initiative, calling it a “realistic path” for Gaza’s recovery. The EU also emphasized the need for the Palestinian Authority to take on a central role in Gaza’s future governance, while rejecting Hamas’s control over the region.

Israel Strikes in Rafah Amid Tensions

Despite the ceasefire, Israel’s military continues its offensive. On Saturday, Israeli forces conducted an airstrike in the southern city of Rafah, killing two Palestinians. The Israeli military claimed the strike targeted individuals suspected of flying a drone that had entered Israeli airspace.

Humanitarian Toll and Ongoing Conflict

The ongoing conflict has resulted in severe casualties, with more than 48,000 Palestinians reported dead, the majority being women and children. Meanwhile, Israel has lost approximately 1,200 civilians due to the October 2023 Hamas-led attack. The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire as both sides prepare for further negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting peace and addressing the humanitarian crisis.