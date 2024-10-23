Middle East

Israel unlikely to take major action against Iran: Senior commander

A senior Iranian commander said that Israel would not take a "major and significant" military action against Iran, according to local media.

Uma Devi23 October 2024 - 15:46
Israel unlikely to take major action against Iran: Senior commander
Israel unlikely to take major action against Iran: Senior commander

Tehran: A senior Iranian commander said that Israel would not take a “major and significant” military action against Iran, according to local media.

Mohammad-Ali Jafari, Commander of the Baghiyatallah Cultural and Social Headquarters, said on Tuesday that Israel would probably carry out a “desperate, limited and small-scale” attack to “say that it has taken an action or responded” to Iran’s October 1 missile operation.

Israel would not be able to carry out an operation on a par with Tehran’s attack, he said.

Jafari noted that Iran’s response would highly depend on the intensity of Israel’s attack, reports Xinhua, quoting the semi-official Fars News agency.

“If the enemy takes a major and significant action, it will receive a response several times greater in intensity,” said Jafari, former commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On October 1, Iran fired approximately 180 missiles at Israeli targets. Tehran described the strikes as retaliation for the assassinations of several leaders of the regional resistance groups and Israel’s military actions against Lebanese and Palestinian armed groups.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran had made a “grave mistake” and vowed retaliation.

Tags
Uma Devi23 October 2024 - 15:46

Related Articles

Sinwar's death could aid hostage release, war goals: Israeli PM

Sinwar’s death could aid hostage release, war goals: Israeli PM

23 October 2024 - 13:41
Sudan: 31 killed in airstrike on mosque

Sudan: 31 killed in airstrike on mosque

23 October 2024 - 12:15
Hezbollah said it takes full responsibility for the recent drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in the Israeli town of Caesarea.

Hezbollah claims attack on Netanyahu’s house, rules out negotiations with Israel

23 October 2024 - 11:46
Israeli military confirms killing of Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine

Israeli military confirms killing of Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine

23 October 2024 - 09:52
Back to top button