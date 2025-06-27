Israel vs Iran: Katz Accuses Khamenei of War Crimes After Missile Strike

Middle East: In a provocative escalation of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz made highly controversial remarks targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Katz stated that Israel had actively searched for Khamenei’s whereabouts and, if located, would have “definitely killed him.”

“He [Khamenei] was hiding in deep bunkers when he found out we were looking for him. He carried out missile attacks while staying safe underground,” Katz claimed in a media briefing.

Katz Calls Missile Attacks “War Crimes”, Remains Silent on Future Plans

Referring to Iran’s missile attack on Tel Aviv on June 14, which left 47 people injured, Katz accused Khamenei of committing serious war crimes. When asked whether Israeli operations to target the Iranian leader would continue, Katz chose not to respond, sparking speculation and global concern.

Also Read: Hyderabad Prepares for Muharram 2025 with Ashurkhanas Cleaned and Ready

Not the First Threat: Katz and Netanyahu Previously Compared Khamenei to Hitler

This isn’t the first time Israel Katz has made aggressive statements. Following the June 14 missile strike, Katz had posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying:

“Khamenei no longer has the right to be on Earth. Our goal is to end his rule.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed similar sentiments, comparing Khamenei to “a modern-day Hitler”, and suggested that peace could only be achieved in the Middle East once Khamenei was removed.

U.S. Distances Itself: No Plans to Target Khamenei, Says Washington

While Israel has adopted a combative stance, the United States has taken a more cautious approach. U.S. intelligence sources confirmed knowledge of Khamenei’s location but clarified that there are no plans to assassinate the Iranian leader. Instead, Washington has reportedly urged him to surrender unconditionally.

Khamenei’s Response: “Iran Will Never Surrender”

In response to these threats, Ayatollah Khamenei has dismissed Israeli rhetoric, stating via televised speeches and social media:

“Iran will never surrender or be afraid of threats.”

Amid rising tensions, reports emerged suggesting that Khamenei has left Tehran, cut off communication with government agencies, and is avoiding electronic surveillance. This has fueled speculation about his health and safety.

Khamenei Releases Video Amid Disappearance Rumors

Recently, Khamenei released a video message to counter rumors that he was missing or dead. The 86-year-old appeared frail but composed, aiming to reassure Iranians that he remains in charge.

What’s Next for Israel-Iran Relations?

With ceasefire talks stalled and rhetoric intensifying, the region stands on edge. Katz’s remarks, combined with Netanyahu’s fiery rhetoric, suggest a hardening Israeli position. The global community is now watching closely for signs of further escalation — or possible de-escalation through diplomacy.